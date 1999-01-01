Tower Interiors Ltd is a full service Interior Design company, offering expertise to commercial and residential clients including the development of the design concept, design and drafting of construction plans, selection and specification of interior finishes, design and coordination of interior details and trim, electrical and lighting layouts, space planning, and the selection and coordination of decorative accessories.

Our mission is to continue to be a leader in Interior Design consulting services in Nova Scotia by providing our clients with reliable and accountable expertise in Interior Design. We work with our clients to design spaces that reflect their aesthetic and functional requirements, while providing excellence in customer service. We strive to create and nurture relationships with our clients that enhance our success through repeat and referral business.