Tower Interiors Ltd is a full service Interior Design company, offering expertise to commercial and residential clients including the development of the design concept, design and drafting of construction plans, selection and specification of interior finishes, design and coordination of interior details and trim, electrical and lighting layouts, space planning, and the selection and coordination of decorative accessories.
Our mission is to continue to be a leader in Interior Design consulting services in Nova Scotia by providing our clients with reliable and accountable expertise in Interior Design. We work with our clients to design spaces that reflect their aesthetic and functional requirements, while providing excellence in customer service. We strive to create and nurture relationships with our clients that enhance our success through repeat and referral business.
- Services
- Interior Design and Decorating
- Service areas
- Nova Scotia and Halifax
- Company awards
- Tower Interiors is a member of the Nova Scotia Home Builder’s Association and many of their projects have won awards for their builders. In 2013 we were awarded the Industry Supporter of the Year, in 2015, 2014, 2012 and 2008 we won the Most Outstanding Kitchen Renovation, and in 2011 the Most Outstanding Residential Renovation of One Room. In 2010 we were awarded the Marketing Initiative Award, and have been awarded the Community Service Award numerous times. Pam Tower was awarded the Rookie of the Year Award in 1999.
- Tower Interiors has been chosen by the public as the Consumer Choice Award recipient for the category of interior design in the years 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011.
- Address
-
B3M 2M9 Halifax
Canada
+1-9024551544 www.halifaxinteriordesign.com