Staged for Upsell
Interior Designers & Decorators in Halifax
Reviews (5)
    • Staged for Upsell is Halifax's leading home staging and interior redesign company. Owner, Joanna Lane has been voted on the Top 10 Vacant Home Stagers in Canada. She is also a photo stylist for Wicker Emporium, a Canadian furniture store specializing in solid wood furniture.  Staged for Upsell carries Halifax's largest inventory of home staging furniture.  Staged for Upsell also offers interior redesign services to their clients. 

    Services
    • Home Staging
    • Interior Redesign
    • Decorating
    • model home staging
    • condo staging
    • vacant home staging
    • kitchen design
    Service areas
    Halifax and NS
    Company awards
    Top 10 Vacant Home Stagers Canada (RESA)
    Address
    1959 Upper Water Street, Suite 1301
    B3J 3N2 Halifax
    Canada
    +1-9028303170 www.stagedforupsell.com

    Reviews

    Jacqui Rostek
    As a busy real estate professional, I am always happy to work with Stage for Upsell. Joanna is wonderful with my clients and offers fantastic advice for showing a home to look its most beautiful! Whether a consult for a home Seller or a full staging job, Joanna is always prompt, professional, and the stunning results speak for themselves!
    about 6 years ago
    Caitlyn Clements
    Joanna did a great job staging our home. She matched the feel and look we were wanting and picked out some marvelous pieces. Decently priced, its worth the investment if selling an otherwise empty house.
    almost 6 years ago
    Andrew Perkins
    Joanna is an awesome Home Stager. I have been using her services for about a year now and couldn't be happier. My clients love her approach and always do what she recommends. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking to have their home look it's best. Andrew Perkins REALTOR Keller Williams Select Realty Halifax, NS
    almost 6 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
