Studio North is an emerging design + build practice based in Calgary, Canada, established by Matthew Kennedy and Mark Erickson. The Studio North team has been collaborating for the past decade on projects of a variety of scales, from furniture and art installations to laneway housing and multi-family residential. Their work has been featured in a growing number of local and international publications, such as Western Living, Canadian Architect Magazine, and ArchDaily.

Studio North connects design with the craft of building, where a strong relationship is maintained between the spatial idea and the act of making. At the core of the studio’s work is a shared commitment to finding imaginative and innovative design solutions by pairing creative thinking with detailed craftsmanship. By acting as both the designers and builders on many of their projects, Studio North is able to meaningfully engage with the client, the site, and the community while creating beautiful spaces.

Studio North’s strength is founded upon a shared optimism for design’s ability to create better living environments that enrich communities and emphasize the beauty of the urban and natural landscape. They believe that sensitively scaled and well-crafted buildings can stimulate big changes in thought and ways of living.