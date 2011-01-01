Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Drafting Your Design
Designers in Cochrane
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Rockyview Acerage, Drafting Your Design Drafting Your Design Country style house
    Rockyview Acerage, Drafting Your Design Drafting Your Design Country style bedroom Beige
    Rockyview Acerage, Drafting Your Design Drafting Your Design Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood Beige
    +9
    Rockyview Acerage
    Lakeside Residence, Drafting Your Design Drafting Your Design Modern kitchen Engineered Wood Brown
    Lakeside Residence, Drafting Your Design Drafting Your Design Modern kitchen Wood Brown
    Lakeside Residence, Drafting Your Design Drafting Your Design Modern bathroom Granite Beige
    +1
    Lakeside Residence

    Drafting Your Design offers a full spectrum of Building design and drafting services.

    Whether you need help developing your ideas, or just need someone to help finish your plans for permits, I can help you achieve what you want.

    My philosophy is to achieve the best design that is both desirable and functional for your daily needs, either it be at your home or workplace.
    As a former Home Builder and Project Manager, I have experienced numerous projects with below average drawings that have caused more costs and frustration then was ever imaginable.  It is with this mindset that I complete all of my projects knowing the detail that is needed for both customer satisfaction and construction ease.

    Services
    • Preliminary Drawings
    • Inner City Residential Developments
    • Custom Home Designs
    • Cottage & Cabin Designs
    • Home Addition & Renovation Drawings
    • Garages & Secondary Suites. I offer both full 3D walkthroughs or just 2D floor plans.
    Service areas
    • Cochrane
    • Calgary
    • Airdrie
    • Okotoks
    • High River
    • Bragg Creek
    • Canmore
    • Banff
    • Sundre
    • Carstairs
    • Crossfield
    • Olds
    • Turner Valley and Black Diamond
    • I offer my services throughout the province of Alberta however the majority of my projects can be found in the Calgary and surrounding areas.
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Address
    PO Box 654
    T4C 1A8 Cochrane
    Canada
    +1-4038755505 www.draftingyourdesign.com
    Legal disclosure

    Custom Home Designs, Custom Acreage Designs, Renovation, New Build, Architectural Design, Drafting, 3d Design, Floor Plans, Infills, Infill Design, 

    Reviews

    iBroken Calgary
    I would definitely not recommend this company. Their first attempt at designing a plan was a complete failure not even paying attention to our request list of needs and wants that were discussed in our first meeting. He is weak at design ideas and vision. So after wiping the first attempt as it was a complete failure and having to start from scratch again, we provided him with a plan from another design company which basically done half the work for him. His timing is slow and not as promised. He also told us a price range that was increased by 35% because of his first failure but he felt he needed to charge us for his failure. My builders employee had more design vision and was the brains behind what we ended up with. Basically Sheldon (my builder) drafted up the whole design and sent him the things to follow. At the end of the day and $4600 later we honestly have to start from scratch again. He took a joyful moment of doing a custom design and turned it into a nightmare. We highly recommend using a larger more reputable firm.
    over 4 years ago
    The Corner Coworking
    Great attention to detail and focus on quality. Jesse goes the extra mile to ensure that I'm happy with the results, and offers multiple options in order to help me find the best one for my projects. Our Team @ The Corner Coworking.
    over 4 years ago
    Jano’s Custom Homes
    We have used Drafting Your Design for the past 5 years. We use them for all of our drafting and design needs. Not only do they provide us with all of our drawings but they handle all of our permit applications as well. We would not hesitate to refer anyone to use these guys! Great company to work with!
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element