Sonata Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Calgary
Reviews (22)
    • 121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
    121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
    121 Hillcrest Drive, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room
    +11
    121 Hillcrest Drive
    Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Study/office
    Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen
    Broadview Showhome, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
    +3
    Broadview Showhome
    Private Residence, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
    Private Residence, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
    Private Residence, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern style bedroom
    +7
    Private Residence
    61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Living room
    61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Living room
    61 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Living room
    +9
    61 Paintbrush Park
    427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room
    427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room
    427 Canals, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room
    +6
    427 Canals
    53 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern kitchen
    53 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern living room
    53 Paintbrush Park, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern dining room
    +9
    53 Paintbrush Park
    Sonata Design is a full service interior design company located in Calgary, Alberta. With top-notch brands, experienced staff, and quality installation our service is not only professional, it is fun!

    Find out how we can help transform your home interior. Blinds, custom drapery, upholstery, and wallpaper are just a start to the services we offer. Contact us today!

    Services
    • Bathroom Design
    • Color Consulting
    • Custom Blinds & Shades
    • Custom Furniture
    • Energy-Efficient Homes
    • Kitchen Design
    • Wallpaper
    • Custom Upholstery
    • Custom Drapery
    • Automated Blinds
    Service areas
    • Calgary
    • Cochrane
    • Chestermere
    • Airdrie
    • High River
    • Okotoks
    Address
    6010 12th St. SE
    T2H 2X2 Calgary
    Canada
    +1-4039300332 Http://www.SonataDesign.ca

    Lindsay Olberg
    Sonata was great at providing a variety of choices within our budget. Staff were friendly and accommodating! We couldn’t be happier with our new blinds!
    2 months ago
    Daniel Veniot
    Sonata was fantastic to work with. They were very helpful from start to finish. They helped every step along the way and delivered on time. Sonatas showroom is excellent and helped us pick our blinds installed in a timely fashion. I would recommend Sonata to anyone, they do great work and have many options and impeccable customer service.
    2 months ago
    Julie Cusson
    I think maybe I would have had a better experience with a different consultant. I had to use this company due to my builder and I was meant to be assigned to someone other than who I was put with. The salesperson was not friendly, and seemed utterly uninterested and like we were taking up time. The pieces I picked to try to fit into my budget were subpar. I went to another place after I had possession and got Hunter Douglas blinds at half the cost of Sonata. Anyways, I ended up using just my budget for a few binds so as not to lose my money. When reviewing the quote I had to ask the salesperson to account for the numbers as they didn't make sense and the person had to change the quote as she had rounded up the money owed when she technically owed me money back. To avoid being taken I added enough that I owed a slight bit over. This person came off then as not only antisocial but dishonest. I took my business elsewhere and had amazing quality blinds, brand name, installed at half the price.
    about 1 month ago
