William Nycum &amp; Associates Limited
Architects in Halifax
    • Nycum is an architecture firm in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. We see every project as an opportunity to collaborate with our clients: reaching beyond bricks and mortar to create thriving, dynamic and healthy spaces. Our motto is "Listening Carefully, Planning Together," and we work closely with our clients to navigate the confluence of human processes and human dynamics in often intricate, multi-stakeholder settings.

    Services
    • Architecture and Interior Design
    • Healthcare Design
    • Planning
    • Programming
    • Change Management
    • Culture Change
    Service areas
    • Halifax
    • Atlantic Canada
    • Canadian Arctic
    • Caribbean
    • India
    Address
    5555 Young St.
    B3K 1Z7 Halifax
    Canada
    www.nycum.com
