+tongtong is an international, award winning, multi-disciplinary design studio driven by a sense of possibility and a passion for developing experiential spaces that nurture and inspire creativity. Every project transforms the physical environment into a dynamic spatial discovery that is both functional and rich with cultural meaning.

+tongtong employs a collaborative process in the development and realization of their projects. They believe that their best work is formed by a process of exploration and observation.

Under the creative leadership of founding Principal John Tong, +tongtong is fueled by curiosity and the fervor for discovery, a love of visual art, culture and a desire to realize the unexpected. Beginning with a project’s vision and practical requirements, +tongtong investigates and builds immersive experiences addressing all facets of design including architecture, interiors, furnishings, lighting, art, accessories, branding, music, fashion and landscape.