+tongtong is an international, award winning, multi-disciplinary design studio driven by a sense of possibility and a passion for developing experiential spaces that nurture and inspire creativity. Every project transforms the physical environment into a dynamic spatial discovery that is both functional and rich with cultural meaning.
+tongtong employs a collaborative process in the development and realization of their projects. They believe that their best work is formed by a process of exploration and observation.
Under the creative leadership of founding Principal John Tong, +tongtong is fueled by curiosity and the fervor for discovery, a love of visual art, culture and a desire to realize the unexpected. Beginning with a project’s vision and practical requirements, +tongtong investigates and builds immersive experiences addressing all facets of design including architecture, interiors, furnishings, lighting, art, accessories, branding, music, fashion and landscape.
- Services
- Interior Design
- Service areas
- Toronto
- Company awards
- James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards Nominee
- Hospitality Design Magazine | HD Awards Winner
- Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Winner
- Interior Design Magazine | Best of Year Design Awards Honoree
- Show all 8 awards
- Address
-
35 Golden Ave.
M6R 2J5 Toronto
Canada
+1-4165046563 tongtong.co