Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
+tongtong
Interior Designers & Decorators in Toronto
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pool House, +tongtong +tongtong Modern houses
    Pool House, +tongtong +tongtong Modern houses
    Pool House, +tongtong +tongtong Modern houses
    +9
    Pool House

    +tongtong is an international, award winning, multi-disciplinary design studio driven by a sense of possibility and a passion for developing experiential spaces that nurture and inspire creativity.  Every project transforms the physical environment into a dynamic spatial discovery that is both functional and rich with cultural meaning. 

    +tongtong employs a collaborative process in the development and realization of their projects. They believe that their best work is formed by a process of exploration and observation.

    Under the creative leadership of founding Principal John Tong, +tongtong is fueled by curiosity and the fervor for discovery, a love of visual art, culture and a desire to realize the unexpected. Beginning with a project’s vision and practical requirements, +tongtong investigates and builds immersive experiences addressing all facets of design including architecture, interiors, furnishings, lighting, art, accessories, branding, music, fashion and landscape.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Company awards
    • James Beard Foundation Outstanding Restaurant Design Awards Nominee
    • Hospitality Design Magazine | HD Awards Winner
    • Restaurant & Bar Design Awards Winner
    • Interior Design Magazine | Best of Year Design Awards Honoree
    • Show all 8 awards
    Address
    35 Golden Ave.
    M6R 2J5 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4165046563 tongtong.co

    Reviews

    Vimal Gunaratnam
    almost 3 years ago
    李斌
    almost 3 years ago
    Omar Faruk
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element