Multi-disciplined professional in landscape architecture with home-based practice working in the Vancouver Lower Mainland and the Interior of B.C. (Nelson). Engaged in research and design in healthcare planning and design, universal design, riparian planting design, and institutional design (churches, schools, campuses), and some commercial. We have worked in multi-family social housing projects and group homes as well. Would like to be of service to architects and environmental engineers (water resource primarily).
- Services
- Human Factors Research
- evidence based human centered design
- and landscape architecture.
- Service areas
- Vancouver (lower mainland)
- North and West Vancouver
- and the interior – Nelson
- B.C.
- North Vancouver
- Company awards
- Nominations for awards in business development, award for service in life sciences and systems in space exploration, small awards for quality designs in landscape design.
- Address
-
1335 Fernwood Crescent
V7P 1K3 North Vancouver
Canada
httop://www.ourdesigns.ca
Legal disclosure