The Sacred Space Company is an architectural design company based in Hertfordshire with over 30 years of experience in planning, design and construction. We offer bespoke architectural and interior design solutions to enable you to create your own Sacred Space, based around your individual ideas and brief.

Design is our passion, whether we are working on developing our own portfolio or helping Clients progress theirs, our sole aim is to create, innovate & inspire in multiple design fields. We are here to provide the highest design quality & client service to deliver projects of the highest standards. Employing and supporting motivated, highly skilled teams, our clients count on our dependability, our drive and our integrity. We take great pride in our accomplishments and aim to grow on them every day. We deliver a full range of architectural services to cover our Client's every requirement, from concept design and feasibility studies through to full project management, for both domestic and commercial projects. Using our in-house skills, as well as working with our trusted collaborators we are able to offer design services for the following project types: Extensions Refurbishments Conversions Conservation New Build Developments Commercial Buildings Interior Design Commercial Fit-Out Design Project Management Product Design 3D Design & Renders

We specialise in full turn-key refurbishment projects for modern and historical buildings, with extensive experience in all grades of listed buildings.