eNArch.info
Architects in Sofia
    House PZ Sofia, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern houses
    +7
    House PZ Sofia
    APARTMENT KB SOFIA, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern living room
    APARTMENT KB SOFIA, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern kitchen
    +2
    APARTMENT KB SOFIA
    Apartment in Sliven, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern style bedroom
    +4
    Apartment in Sliven
    Mr. Pizza (pizza@restaurant) Sofia, eNArch.info eNArch.info Commercial spaces
    +13
    Mr. Pizza (pizza@restaurant) Sofia
    KOZNICA SOFIA, eNArch.info eNArch.info Commercial spaces
    +5
    KOZNICA SOFIA
    APARTMENT VD SOFIA, eNArch.info eNArch.info Modern living room
    +6
    APARTMENT VD SOFIA
    Show all 9 projects

    Our mission is to assist our clients via a cost-effective sustainable business model, destined to ensure the best of both worlds – creating employment opportunities for highly-qualified professionals, while providing intellectual services at very competitive rates. Management team is duo-directional and forms the perfect blend between sustainable business practices and innovative 3D/4D services.

    Services
    • CAD Drawings • Building Information Modeling • Photorealistic Visualizations • Low-poly Models • 3D 360 Virtual Reality • 3D Panorama Tours
    Address
    1113 Sofia
    Bulgaria
    +34-620919127 www.enarch.info
