Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Premium
Serenity Bath
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Calgary
Reviews (15)
    MTI Bath Exclusive Alberta Dealer, Serenity Bath
    MTI Bath Exclusive Alberta Dealer, Serenity Bath Serenity Bath Modern bathroom
    MTI Bath Exclusive Alberta Dealer, Serenity Bath Serenity Bath Modern bathroom
    MTI Bath Exclusive Alberta Dealer
    Premier Lacava Dealer, Serenity Bath
    Premier Lacava Dealer, Serenity Bath Serenity Bath Modern bathroom White
    Premier Lacava Dealer, Serenity Bath Serenity Bath Modern bathroom Black
    Premier Lacava Dealer

    Serenity Bath Boutique is a Calgary, AB, Canada based retailer and showroom. We represent what we feel are some of the best brands in the industry. All are recognized internationally for their innovative design and high standard of quality and craftsmanship. Unlike many of the others brands represented, all our products are manufactured with the highest quality brass and come with a full warranty and replacement parts are available. 

    Serenity Bath Boutique is an "authorized retailer" for every brand we represent. We do not not sell black market, knock-offs or repackaged fixtures. New, in original package and complete with all parts and installation materials required.

    We will strive to make your online experience as positive and enjoyable as our showroom clients feel here in Calgary. Personable and knowledgeable staff, quality products and fair pricing is what we strive to achieve.

    Tranquility Awaits at Serenity Bath Boutique!

    Services
    • kitchen and bathroom furniture
    • fixtures and faucets
    Service areas
    • North America
    • Calgary
    • Alberta
    • British Columbia
    • Saskatchewan
    • Manitoba
    • Ontario
    Address
    #1 6025-12 Street SE
    T2K2H1 Calgary
    Canada
    +1-4034530622 www.serenitybathboutique.com

    Reviews

    Rose Ekkelenkamp
    This is a great company. I will be recommending them to all my friends and family. Rob and his staff are easy to work with and provide excellent customer service! They stand behind all their products. And helped us out above and beyond what was required We just did a full master bathroom Reno which was a challenge due to space and cost. Rob and his staff met each challenge successfully!! And I love my steam shower and and air jet/water jet tub. Thank you Rob and staff for everything!
    5 months ago
    Shawn Forster
    I’ve used Serenity for showerheads, shower controls and under mount sinks. They have been amazing anytime I’ve needed them. Emailing them questions result in very quick responses anytime I’ve been in a pinch. Certainly I’ve received a lot more value from them than Home Depot, Lowe’s, etc. I would recommend them to anyone.
    8 months ago
    Don Ellis
    Rob and Jason were absolutely amazing to deal with. They really helped me out with finding a jetted tub on short notice. Their customer service was top notch. I highly recommend going to serenity bath boutique for all your bathroom tubs and accessories.
    9 months ago
