Peak Point Real Estate
Real Estate Agents in Sauble Beach
Reviews (17)
    • PEAK® Point Real Estate Brokerage is your local source for MLS® real estate listings in Sauble Beach, the Bruce Peninsula & Grey-Bruce Counties! 

    Amber Jenings is the Broker of Record & Owner of PEAK®Point Real Estate Brokerage. Amber & her Team serve most of the Grey-Bruce Area, including: Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Owen Sound, Wiarton, Shallow Lake, Northern Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula & All Surrounding Areas. Amber's impressive yearly Multi-Million Dollar Sales Volume, combined with her wealth of experience & knowledge, gives her a leading edge on her competition. Amber has completed the intensive training program, offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. In early 2014, she received her CLHMS® (Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist®) Accreditation & Designation.

    Amber comes from a background of talented family members, all of whom are in the Interior Design business.  She was immersed in the family business from a young age and possesses exceptional skills relating to Marketing, Staging & Design. With all of her Marketing Consultations & Listing Appointments, she includes a free Staging Consult, as well.

    If you own real estate that you're thinking of selling, Amber would be happy to provide you with an obligation-free Home or Cottage Marketing Evaluation & Staging Consultation. And if you’re looking to purchase a Home or Cottage, Amber can work with you on any MLS®  property.... NOT just PEAK® listings!

    Services
    Real Estate
    Service areas
    Sauble Beach
    Address
    648 Main St.
    N0H 2G0 Sauble Beach
    Canada
    +1-5194779639 peakpointrealestate.ca

    Reviews

    Natalie R
    We recently purchased a cottage on the Bruce Peninsula and are *so* very happy that Amber was our real estate agent. She is the best real estate agent we have ever had the pleasure to work with!!! She was patient with our sometimes wide ranging search.  Due to the fact that we were in a different city, she provided extensive knowledge about houses and properties that may have had potential problems by getting right in there including crawl spaces. We were very impressed with the detailed feedback she provided for each property. Cara was also amazing to work with and both she and Amber followed up on *every* concern or question we had. It is without a doubt that we can say Amber and Cara provide 5+ star service. You can really feel that Amber and Cara want to help find you a property that you will be happy with. We *highly* recommend Amber for buying your next property. Thank you Amber and Cara!!! :)
    about 2 months ago
    M Z
    Great customer service which made our dream of owning a cottage at Sauble Beach an enjoyable experience.
    5 months ago
    M. Lynne Faye
    Three words define Amber and her team: GENUINE, SERVICE, SUPPORT! They were a pleasure to work with and smoothed out the rough edges of the process from offer to closing. Thanks for a great job! M. Lynne F.
    6 months ago
