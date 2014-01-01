PEAK® Point Real Estate Brokerage is your local source for MLS® real estate listings in Sauble Beach, the Bruce Peninsula & Grey-Bruce Counties!

Amber Jenings is the Broker of Record & Owner of PEAK®Point Real Estate Brokerage. Amber & her Team serve most of the Grey-Bruce Area, including: Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Owen Sound, Wiarton, Shallow Lake, Northern Bruce Peninsula, South Bruce Peninsula & All Surrounding Areas. Amber's impressive yearly Multi-Million Dollar Sales Volume, combined with her wealth of experience & knowledge, gives her a leading edge on her competition. Amber has completed the intensive training program, offered by The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. In early 2014, she received her CLHMS® (Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist®) Accreditation & Designation.

Amber comes from a background of talented family members, all of whom are in the Interior Design business. She was immersed in the family business from a young age and possesses exceptional skills relating to Marketing, Staging & Design. With all of her Marketing Consultations & Listing Appointments, she includes a free Staging Consult, as well.

If you own real estate that you're thinking of selling, Amber would be happy to provide you with an obligation-free Home or Cottage Marketing Evaluation & Staging Consultation. And if you’re looking to purchase a Home or Cottage, Amber can work with you on any MLS® property.... NOT just PEAK® listings!