Atria Designs Inc.
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Vancouver
    Planters
    Planters, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Garden Plant pots & vases
    Planters, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Garden Plant pots & vases
    +7
    Planters
    Outdoor Kitchens
    Outdoor Kitchens, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Garden Fire pits & barbecues
    Outdoor Kitchens, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Garden Fire pits & barbecues
    +8
    Outdoor Kitchens
    Sun Protection Screens
    Sun Protection Screens, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Shutters
    Sun Protection Screens, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Shutters
    +1
    Sun Protection Screens
    Parasols
    Parasols, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
    Parasols, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
    +2
    Parasols
    Linarte
    Linarte, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Modern houses
    Linarte
    Loggia
    Loggia, Atria Designs Inc. Atria Designs Inc. Modern terrace
    Loggia
    Show all 7 projects

    Defining a new era of innovative outdoor spaces isn’t just one of the things we are passionate about – it is the only thing we focus on.

    Our objective is to provide you with sustainable solutions that are thoughtfully designed, superior in quality and equipped with advanced technology.   

    Developing an outdoor area that is attractive and functional for use all year round adds tremendous value to your residential or commercial space.

    We love our work, and we love a challenge.

    No project is too big, or too small for us.

    Whether you have a clear vision for your project or are just beginning to explore your options, we are here to help you create a first-class solution that is perfect for you.

    Every detail matters, so we make sure nothing is overlooked.

    Our expert team will undertake your project with professionalism, courtesy, and pride.

    ---

    Atria Designs Inc. provides the sale and installation of these products across North America. Our line of products follow corresponding European and North American standardization and certification standards in order to adequately meet the requirements of the North American market.

    Services
    • Bioclimatic Pergolas
    • Architectural Pergolas
    • Retractable Roof Systems
    • Wall Cladding
    • Backlit Umbrellas
    • Umbrellas
    • Patio Umbrellas
    • Terrace Covers
    • Awnings
    • Shading
    • Sun Protection Screens
    • Outdoor Kitchens
    • Planters
    • Backlit Planters
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    Canada & USA and Vancouver
    Address
    V6K2H4 Vancouver
    Canada
    +1-6044281818 atriadesignsinc.com
