Archetype Design + Construction
Home Builders in Toronto
    • We love to build.

    Partners Darryl Partington and Marijan Zelic both have over 20 years experience in the construction and design industry. We believe in fostering great relationships with trade contractors, suppliers and retailers, consultants, designers – and especially our client. Being transparent and honest is what we know to be indispensable in our relationships with our clients. This is what separates us from most, and what our clients respect most about us. Based in design and innovation, we approach all residential projects with the appropriate sensitivities to detail, quality, and budgets.

    Services
    design + build || project management || renovation || new builds
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    104-530 Indian Grove
    M6P0B3 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6473886532 www.archetypeconstruction.ca

    Reviews

    John Speed
    Archetype built a custom new construction laneway house for me in Toronto. The property is a modern home with loft like features, and modern construction details. I would recommend them for your modern home renovation project in Toronto.
    over 1 year ago
