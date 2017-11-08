Your browser is out-of-date.

Teresa Choy – homify
Media & Bloggers in Richmond
    Based on my studies, I identify myself as a Food Marketing major, but my interests and education background go beyond the boundaries of the food industry. 

    Since young, I have developed an aptitude and passion for editing, drawing and writing. I enjoy utilizing creativity in the work I do. Interior design is a field I wish to explore, which is why I have chosen to write for homify.  I am excited to see where this will lead me to!

    10251 Steveston Highway
    V7A1N2 Richmond
    Canada
    +1-7788628142
