Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Purpose Renovations and Contracting
General Contractors in Edmonton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Modern Kitchens & Bathrooms to maximize your space and storage needs

    Energy-efficient Electrical, Plumbing, and heating design  

    Custom LED lighting Design and controls  

    Home Automation integration & exterior lighting controls  

    Basement developments for old or new homes   

    Functional Garage developments and interiors   

    Modern & Efficient exterior upgrades and additions 

    Custom  Fireplace built-ins with HDTV integration  

    Visible project management that engages with you  

    Project Consulting, contractor oversight - Quality Control inspections 

    We ensure your subcontractors are performing as promised, on time, on budget!

    Services
    • Full Service General Contractor providing quality Renovations and Remodelling
    • Home Additions
    • Garage & Basement developments
    • Home Automation
    • and fit for Purpose design.
    Service areas
    Edmonton & Calgary Areas
    Company awards
    Certified Wedi Installer, Nu-Heat Pro Installer.
    Address
    Parkview, Crestwood, Glenora, and Laurier Heights
    T5R0Y4 Edmonton
    Canada
    +1-7808812867 www.purposerenovations.ca
      Add SEO element