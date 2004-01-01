Since 2004, Dharma Developments has built custom homes on acre lots, urban infills, home additions, kitchen renovations and multi-unit townhome and condominium developments. Our homes are built smart with innovative designs and technologies that delight homeowners and their families. We educate and empower our homeowners to make wise decisions for their custom home investment.
- Services
- Custom Homes and Design/Build Project Management for New Home Construction
- Energy-Efficient Homes
- Home Additions and Renovations
- Multigenerational Homes
- Real Estate Site Planning.
- Service areas
- Ottawa and ON
- Address
-
24 Selkirk Street, Suite 100
K1L 0A4 Ottawa
Canada
+1-6134822800 dharmadevelopments.com