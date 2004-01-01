Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dharma Developments Inc.
Home Builders in Ottawa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Since 2004, Dharma Developments has built custom homes on acre lots, urban infills, home additions, kitchen renovations and multi-unit townhome and condominium developments. Our homes are built smart with innovative designs and technologies that delight homeowners and their families. We educate and empower our homeowners to make wise decisions for their custom home investment.

    Services
    • Custom Homes and Design/Build Project Management for New Home Construction
    • Energy-Efficient Homes
    • Home Additions and Renovations
    • Multigenerational Homes
    • Real Estate Site Planning.
    Service areas
    Ottawa and ON
    Address
    24 Selkirk Street, Suite 100
    K1L 0A4 Ottawa
    Canada
    +1-6134822800 dharmadevelopments.com

    Reviews

    R Devenport
    Akash is fabulous! Highly recommend them
    about 4 years ago
    Matthew Britt
    I was so happy with the Dharma Developments custom-built house that I bought for its high standards of materials and craftsmanship. Akash and the Dharma team took care of every detail after we moved in to make sure we were happy. I have highly recommended them on a number of occasions already.
    over 3 years ago
    Matthew Pedersen
    We hired Dharma Developments to Project Manage a residential conversion from a single family home into a legal two dwelling property. They managed all the communications with the City and assembled numerous subcontractors to complete the work. We are ahead of scheduled and under budget. Highly recommended! Thanks Akash and Katy! Stellar Performance!
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element