Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ten2two
Other Businesses in Sevenoaks
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Ten2Two Kent and Bromley are a specialist recruitment agency, helping businesses to grow their team by introducing them to experienced, talented professionals who want to work part time or flexible hours. If you have a skills gap, and are hiring, we have a community of over 5000 people waiting to meet you.

    Services
    • Kent Recruitment
    • Employment Agencies Kent
    • Recruitment Sevenoaks
    Service areas
    Employee Recruitment and Sevenoaks
    Address
    40A Dartford Road, Sevenoaks, Kent TN13 3TQ
    TN13 3TQ Sevenoaks
    United Kingdom
    +241-2234566 www.ten2two.org/location/kent-and-bromley
    Legal disclosure

    https://www.ten2two.org/location/kent-and-bromley/

    Reviews

    Paul Merritt
    I have used Ten2Two to build my team with flexible experienced professionals, and would not hesitate to tap into this talent pool as a part of my recruitment strategy again in the future.Ten2Two provided an excellent service.
    about 3 years ago
    Katerina Strelcova
    So much to see, so much archeology, but just the display rather to make it educational. :-(
    over 2 years ago
    David Robinson
    We have very successfully used Ten2Two in Sevenoaks twice over the past few years to help find us new talent, but on a more flexible basis. They knew exactly what we were looking for, and more importantly, they knew who would be right for the role. Ten2Two clearly have access to a wealth of very talented local people. Kirsteen and Andrea of Ten2Two are delightful to deal with and are always efficient, professional and fun.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element