Two Peas Cleaning Company Inc.
Building cleaning in Calgary, Alberta
    • Are you ready for a cleaner home? Two Peas Cleaning is a local, family owned and operated cleaning company. It is run by three female entrepreneurs — a mother and her two daughters — with a passion for the relief that a clean home brings to busy families. Professional, reliable, and efficient, Two Peas Cleaning uses top quality supplies and equipment to ensure your home is spic-and-span.

    Two Peas Cleaning is so much more than a cleaning business — we love taking care of people and their homes. It is about giving you back time you deserve with your family and friends, instead of scrubbing out your fridge. At Two Peas Cleaning, we offer a broad range of services, including regular maintenance cleaning, one-time cleaning, move out cleaning, commercial cleaning, and packing and organizing services.

    Services
    • office cleaning in Calgary
    • house cleaning in Calgary
    • commercial cleaning in Calgary
    • move out cleaning services in Calgary
    Service areas
    Calgary, Alberta
    Address
    T2J 4E1 Calgary, Alberta
    Canada
    +1-5879697327 www.twopeascleaning.com
