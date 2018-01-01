Your browser is out-of-date.

Andredw van Egmond | designing garden and landscape
Landscape Designers in Vancouver | Victoria | Lower Mainland | Canada
    Minimal gestures
    +4
    Minimal gestures
    ​Forest garden - The long floating line..
    +6
    ​Forest garden - The long floating line..
    ​Garden in Schoorl | The Netherlands
    +7
    ​Garden in Schoorl | The Netherlands
    ​Dune garden
    +8
    ​Dune garden
    ​Field emotion
    +13
    ​Field emotion
    ​Cabin in the fields
    +10
    ​Cabin in the fields
    Show all 11 projects

    Andrew is well known for his subtle and minimalistic design approach and is always curious about new concepts in garden and landscape architecture. He is driven to find the intersection, that perfect balance between the natural and the human, where nature not only welcomes but embraces architectural gestures.

      He works to strengthen the sense of place by connecting with the underlying landscape. Andrew believes every place tells the story of the landscape it belongs to. A garden’s connection with its natural surroundings is a given, which can be enhanced through a correct and inspired composition of elements and a unique assortment of plants.

      For Andrew, the art lies in capturing the beauty and strength of the neighbouring landscape and recreating it.

    Services
    • garden desing
    • planting desing
    • outdoor lighting plans
    • concept desing
    Service areas
    • Garden desing
    • garden architecture
    • Saturna Island BC
    • Vancouver | Victoria | Lower Mainland | Canada
    Address
    V0N 2Y0 Vancouver | Victoria | Lower Mainland | Canada
    Canada
    +1-2369866083 www.andrewvanegmond.com
