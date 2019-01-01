Your browser is out-of-date.

Outdoor Floors Toronto
Flooring in Toronto
    Outdoor tiles on Toronto balcony | Composites are KING bc of superior durability, no need for maintenance and visual appeal. By Outdoor Floors Balcony Flooring in Toronto
    Outdoor tiles on Toronto balcony | Composites are KING bc of superior durability, no need for maintenance and visual appeal. By Outdoor Floors Balcony Flooring in Toronto, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony
    Outdoor tiles on Toronto balcony | Composites are KING bc of superior durability, no need for maintenance and visual appeal. By Outdoor Floors Balcony Flooring in Toronto, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony
    +2
    Outdoor tiles on Toronto balcony | Composites are KING bc of superior durability, no need for maintenance and visual appeal. By Outdoor Floors Balcony Flooring in Toronto
    Teak Composite Deck Tile Gallery
    Teak Composite Deck Tile Gallery, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony
    Teak Composite Deck Tile Gallery, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony
    +7
    Teak Composite Deck Tile Gallery
    Silver Grey Wood-Plastic Composite Deck Tiles Installed on Toronto Terrace
    Silver Grey Wood-Plastic Composite Deck Tiles Installed on Toronto Terrace, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Modern terrace Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
    Silver Grey Wood-Plastic Composite Deck Tiles Installed on Toronto Terrace, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Modern terrace
    +1
    Silver Grey Wood-Plastic Composite Deck Tiles Installed on Toronto Terrace
    Oak WPC Balcony in Toronto
    Oak WPC Balcony in Toronto, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony Wood-Plastic Composite Amber/Gold
    Oak WPC Balcony in Toronto, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony Wood-Plastic Composite Amber/Gold
    +6
    Oak WPC Balcony in Toronto
    "Silver" Grey 2x1' Balcony Flooring Tiles in Mississauga
    "Silver" Grey 2x1' Balcony Flooring Tiles in Mississauga, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony
    "Silver" Grey 2x1' Balcony Flooring Tiles in Mississauga, Outdoor Floors Toronto Outdoor Floors Toronto Balcony
    +9
    "Silver" Grey 2x1' Balcony Flooring Tiles in Mississauga

    We supply and install durable and stylish deck tiles on balconies, patios and terraces in Toronto area. Our interlocking tiles include recycled rubber and plastics as well as wood-plastic composites (WPCs), which are the king of the road because of their exceptional durability, visual appeal and no need for maintenance.

     

    Services
    • Balcony Flooring
    • Outdoor flooring
    • Deck Tile installation
    Service areas
    Toronto and GTA
    Company awards
    Best Outdoor Flooring Specialists, BUILD Home and Garden Awards 2019
    Address
    M2N 7L8 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6474976816 outdoorfloors.ca
