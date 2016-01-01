Your browser is out-of-date.

Akare Global Services – Best &amp; Top Interior Designers &amp; Decorators Chennai | Painting Contractors
Designers in Chennai
    Akare Interior

    Akare Global Services incepted in the early 2016 began its journey in embellishing homes with exquisite painting and home decor ideas. As we progressed, we gradually involved in catering every essential home need with our professional team who have the expertise in meeting the challenges of building construction requirement such as false ceilings, tiles laying, plumbing, electrical, interior designs, water proofing, etc.

    Services
    • interior designing an decorating
    • painting services
    • house revamping services
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    A3, Victory RC King Castle, 14, High Tension Line Road, Peravallur, Perambur
    600082 Chennai
    India
    +91-9940027972 www.akareglobal.com

    Reviews

    Yamuna Mathur
    Mr. Robert is a perfectionist. He did a good job for us. He checks regularly on the progress and make sure the customer is 100% satisfied on his delivery.
    over 3 years ago
    namagesh
    Robert does a professional approach on his work commitment, I find him very friendly and have good insights on Painting assignments & he is Knowledgeable on interior & Carpentry works apart from painting . He did a decent painting job at my residence. I wish him & his firm, Good luck for future!!!
    over 3 years ago
    Ranjana Subramanian
    This is to recommend Robert from Akare interior home designers. We recently bought a 7 year old house in OMR. I got in touch with Robert who also owns an apartment in JAM to help me with the revamping of the house. We both made a checklist as to what all needed to be either changed or done in the house. That's all. After that Robert completely took over and I did not have to follow up even once. He took care of the project end to end. I went and visited the house recently and saw a complete makeover of the house. Let me tell you it was not expensive at all. You really need to experience to believe me. I would really encourage you and also recommend Robert to whoever requires new or old home revamping.
    over 3 years ago
