Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage
Real Estate Agents in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • With over 25-years in real estate, Shawn brings the strength of his experience to every purchase working as a Sales Representative and Buyer Specialist with The Elli Davis Team at Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage. 

    Shawn is very knowledgeable about real estate, which is in no small part due to how involved he is in the social strata of Toronto. Well connected, stylish and classy, Shawn adores being with people, and has access to buyers and sellers at all levels and price points, allowing him to easily connect the right home with the right buyer. Real estate was a natural fit as a career choice, given his love of the city and its design and architecture. His clients appreciate his responsiveness and professionalism and many of them are repeat and referrals, as Shawn always takes the time to follow up and stay in touch.

    This blog is not intended to solicit anyone already under contract.

    Services
    • Buyer Representation
    • Seller Representation
    • Real Estate Consulting
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Company awards
    20-years service badge
    Address
    55 St Clair Avenue West
    M4V 2Y7 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4169211112 www.shawnvenasse.com

    Reviews

    Du5t1
    Ryan Duffy was the rudest realtor in the biz. Apparently he thinks sticking his nose in a comfree deal I was discriminated on as a realtor with his company he would have at least asked what happened. Do not use these guys unless you like HEADACHES.
    over 3 years ago
    Howard Meier
    One of the best agents I have every dealt with works here. Veronica Piper very knowledgeable and goes the extra mile for the best interest of the her client. A whirl wind of energy to make sure the property was presented even touched up the base boards held my hand all the way and got a higher price than I thought possible. Veronica Piper is an agent extraordinary.
    about 5 years ago
    S V
    Amazing staff, great ambience, beautiful layout of furniture. Very welcoming. When I become ready to buy my first home will totally be contacting Royal Lepage Infinity!
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element