With over 25-years in real estate, Shawn brings the strength of his experience to every purchase working as a Sales Representative and Buyer Specialist with The Elli Davis Team at Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Brokerage.

Shawn is very knowledgeable about real estate, which is in no small part due to how involved he is in the social strata of Toronto. Well connected, stylish and classy, Shawn adores being with people, and has access to buyers and sellers at all levels and price points, allowing him to easily connect the right home with the right buyer. Real estate was a natural fit as a career choice, given his love of the city and its design and architecture. His clients appreciate his responsiveness and professionalism and many of them are repeat and referrals, as Shawn always takes the time to follow up and stay in touch.

