With over 60 years in development, Some of Broccolini's successful projects include L'Avenue Condos, 150 RedPath Condos, Highpoint business centre & many more. Donato Broccolini started his business in construction after following the footsteps of his uncle. He formed this company in the 1940s with his four sons who were all successful entrepreneurs as well.
