Trevor McIvor Architect Inc
Architects in Toronto
Reviews (3)
    Custom Homes in Ontario
    Contemporary Cottages in Ontario

    Trevor McIvor Architect Inc is a client driven team of experienced

    architects and constructors that produce the highest quality custom single

    family and multi unit residential buildings. The team has over 20 years of

    experience in designing and building urban homes in Toronto, modern rural

    dwellings and contemporary lakefront cottages across Ontario. Their expertise

    in alternative energy and sustainable systems as well as environmental and

    passive energy design ensures each client enjoys custom-built dream homes that

    are both beautiful and energy efficient.


    Trevor McIvor Architect has offices in downtown Toronto and the Muskoka

    region, however the firm works all across Ontario’s vast and varied landscapes.

    TMA is licensed by the Ontario Association of Architects.


    Our projects are driven by a simple design philosophy:

    We believe great architecture is the result of the close collaboration with

    those who will inhabit the buildings and careful consideration for the context

    they will exist in. We believe the results should provide a seamless

    integration of carefully crafted buildings and the unique and beautiful

    landscapes they exist in.


    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Construction Management
    • Building
    Service areas
    • Greater Toronto Area
    • Muskoka
    • Georgian Bay
    • Haliburton
    • Ontario
    Address
    134 Peter St, Suite 1301
    M5V 2H2 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4169120544 www.trevormcivor.com

    Reviews

    Milan Jurík
    27 days ago
    Brian Macaulay
    11 months ago
    jonny sab
    E Very down to detail. Listen to the customer. Whatever the project is you want in your head. They will make it happen
    over 2 years ago
