Trevor McIvor Architect Inc is a client driven team of experienced

architects and constructors that produce the highest quality custom single

family and multi unit residential buildings. The team has over 20 years of

experience in designing and building urban homes in Toronto, modern rural

dwellings and contemporary lakefront cottages across Ontario. Their expertise

in alternative energy and sustainable systems as well as environmental and

passive energy design ensures each client enjoys custom-built dream homes that

are both beautiful and energy efficient.





Trevor McIvor Architect has offices in downtown Toronto and the Muskoka

region, however the firm works all across Ontario’s vast and varied landscapes.

TMA is licensed by the Ontario Association of Architects.





Our projects are driven by a simple design philosophy:

We believe great architecture is the result of the close collaboration with

those who will inhabit the buildings and careful consideration for the context

they will exist in. We believe the results should provide a seamless

integration of carefully crafted buildings and the unique and beautiful

landscapes they exist in.



