Trevor McIvor Architect Inc is a client driven team of experienced
architects and constructors that produce the highest quality custom single
family and multi unit residential buildings. The team has over 20 years of
experience in designing and building urban homes in Toronto, modern rural
dwellings and contemporary lakefront cottages across Ontario. Their expertise
in alternative energy and sustainable systems as well as environmental and
passive energy design ensures each client enjoys custom-built dream homes that
are both beautiful and energy efficient.
Trevor McIvor Architect has offices in downtown Toronto and the Muskoka
region, however the firm works all across Ontario’s vast and varied landscapes.
TMA is licensed by the Ontario Association of Architects.
Our projects are driven by a simple design philosophy:
We believe great architecture is the result of the close collaboration with
those who will inhabit the buildings and careful consideration for the context
they will exist in. We believe the results should provide a seamless
integration of carefully crafted buildings and the unique and beautiful
landscapes they exist in.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Construction Management
- Building
- Service areas
- Greater Toronto Area
- Muskoka
- Georgian Bay
- Haliburton
- Ontario
- Address
-
134 Peter St, Suite 1301
M5V 2H2 Toronto
Canada
+1-4169120544 www.trevormcivor.com