High Sun Mattress &amp; Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Vancouver
Reviews
    • High Sun Mattress offers fast and very professional delivery service at very competitive pricing points. In general, it takes between 2 and 4 business days to deliver an order within the Greater Vancouver Area. High Sun Mattress makes custom foam and mattresses. The foam and mattresses assembly includes:

      >> Serta Mattress  >> Delight Mattress  >> Gel Memory Foam  >> Specialty Mattress (Extra Hard) 

    The Company doesn’t just deal with mattresses; they also have a variety of beds that include:

      >> Lift Up Storage Bed  >> Platform Bed  >> Cabinet Bed  >> Bunk Bed  >> Box Foundation  >> Bed Frame

    Showrooms are open in Vancouver - 2111 Kingsway, Vancouver, V5N 2T4; Richmond - 12120, Bridgeport Road, Richmond, V6V 1J3; and Surrey (Sleep City) #3- 13890 104 Avenue, Surrey, V3T 1X2.

    Services
    Mattress Store and Furniture Showroom
    Service areas
    Vancouver
    Address
    2111 Kingsway, Vancouver
    V5N 2T4 Vancouver
    Canada
    +1-6047171198 www.highsunmattress.com

    Reviews

    Daniel Najera
    Amazing place and even better customer service! I would give 10 stars if I could!!
    3 months ago
    Jun Zheng
    Fair price and good service.
    6 months ago
    ARUN SAHNI
    Sleep mattress shoping...you can buy mattress for good sleep
    6 months ago
