High Sun Mattress offers fast and very professional delivery service at very competitive pricing points. In general, it takes between 2 and 4 business days to deliver an order within the Greater Vancouver Area. High Sun Mattress makes custom foam and mattresses. The foam and mattresses assembly includes:

>> Serta Mattress >> Delight Mattress >> Gel Memory Foam >> Specialty Mattress (Extra Hard)

The Company doesn’t just deal with mattresses; they also have a variety of beds that include:

>> Lift Up Storage Bed >> Platform Bed >> Cabinet Bed >> Bunk Bed >> Box Foundation >> Bed Frame

Showrooms are open in Vancouver - 2111 Kingsway, Vancouver, V5N 2T4; Richmond - 12120, Bridgeport Road, Richmond, V6V 1J3; and Surrey (Sleep City) #3- 13890 104 Avenue, Surrey, V3T 1X2.