Camber Garage Doors
Garage Doors in Bordon
Reviews (24)
    • Here at Camber Garage Doors we are proud to supply and perform Garage Door Installations for customers in Bordon. We offer Garage Doors such as Automated Garage Doors, Roller Garage Doors, Retractable Garage Doors, Side-Hinged Garage Doors, Sectional Garage Doors, Canopy Garage Doors, Steel Garage Doors and Timber Garage Doors to all customers in Hampshire.

    Services
    Garage Doors, Garage Door Service, and Garage Door Supplier
    Service areas
    Bordon
    Address
    11 High St
    GU35 0AY Bordon
    United Kingdom
    +44-1420474700 www.cambergaragedoors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Ronan Clarke
    Very happy with everything, from the advice in picking the right door to a great job by the installers.
    8 months ago
    Julie
    Excellent quick service, sorted the issue and gave good advice, I recommend this company.
    10 months ago
    Louise Bland
    Warm, friendly team. Good service and we're very pleased with our new garage door.
    7 months ago
