RenoDuck Basements
Restoration & Renovation in North York
Reviews (15)
    • RenoDuck Basements offers high quality basement renovation and basement finishing services in Toronto & GTA. If you’re looking to upgrade your basement, we can help you achieve your goals in a cost effective way. Our company provides free in home consultations, and we can help you layout the perfect basement plan. Whether you want a basement kitchen, bathroom additions, new living space, entertainment room, kids playground, guest rooms, man cave, wet bar, home theatre, home gym, laundry room, indoor pool, walk out, second suite, or all together -- call RenoDuck Basements and let’s talk.

    Service areas
    North York
    Address
    94 Kenhar Dr #4
    M9L 1N2 North York
    Canada
    +1-6472452405 www.renoduck.com

    Reviews

    Verona Strosin
    We decided to work with Duck after had got detailed quotes from different North York contractors. Don't regret this decision, they are good guys and good workers, and most importantly stay on top of things👏
    7 months ago
    Jeramie Stracke
    Recently had our basement's kitchen renovated by Reno duck. We purchased our home in North York a while ago and some rooms needed renovation. They were very diligent, good job!
    6 months ago
    Gustave Legros
    Reno Duck breathed life into our dark stuffy basement. We got a fully transformed guest room with a bathroom. They are literally mind readers, we wanted "more air" so it wouldn't feel like a basement & they fully succeeded at this task. Just hosted our friends & they really liked the interior, thank you!!
    6 months ago
