Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Visalounge
Other Businesses in Malad
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Malaysia visa for indians

    Visa Lounge is a unique fully automated platform that allows you to apply for the visa online. Visa Lounge has made the visa application process very easy, to apply singapore visa online a you just need to fill out one simple form then after scanning as well as uploading the documents your visa will be in your email box within the next 72 Hrs.

    Isn't it amazing? For more details pl visit https://www.visalounge.com/

    Services
    • applysingapore visa online
    • singapore tourist visa
    • singapore visa online
    Service areas
    Malad
    Address
    216/217, New Sonal Link Ind. Est, Bldg. No. 2 . Opp Hotel Sai Palace, Link Road, Malad (W) Mumbai 400 064 , India
    400064 Malad
    India
    +1-2242930966 www.visalounge.com

    Reviews

    jignesh tank
    One of the worst service i got from Visa lounge. I approached with Mr. Shailesh Chavan for my Visa and i send them all the documents via mail and got the reply in mail that will revert in half and hour. But after that have to wait for more than 24hrs to connect him. every time i get the reply that he is on leave and later he is on another call will revert in 10 mins, again have to wait for 3 hrs and then he is having lunch will revert in 15 mins then again have to wait for 2 hrs. If i get this kind of service before apply the visa then what will happen after making the payments..really disappointed with this kind of service. Not recommendable. You all forced me to contact other visa agents. Thank you for the wonderful service..
    about 1 month ago
    Balu U
    Visa Lounge has helped me to get Dubai Express Visa within 48hrs. Visa Lounge support team,specially Narendra, was cordial and helpful; really appreciate their service. I would recommend others to use their service.
    2 months ago
    shaista palkat
    Excellent Service, I am fortunate to receive the services of NARENDRA and strongly recommend him to others who need help. His kind, attentive and quick correspondence in processing all the paperwork. Good job, well done. Thank you for your patience and availability.
    2 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element