Ceiling Champions
Painters in Oakville
Reviews (18)
Services

  • Ceiling repair
    • Ceiling repairs, stucco removal, and popcorn ceiling removal with Oakville based Ceiling Champions. Removing stucco from your ceiling can help increase the value of your home, and quality of lighting in your rooms. Call Ceiling Champions for a fast, mess-free way to smoothen your ceilings. We service the entire GTA including Woodbridge, Aurora, Milton, Burlington, Etobicoke, and more. Contact us today!

    Service areas
    Oakville
    Address
    1267 Sandpiper Rd
    L6M 3V7 Oakville
    Canada
    +1-6478553281 www.ceilingchampions.ca

    Reviews

    Peter A
    Amazing work, super clean and excellent price! Highly recommended 💯
    about 1 year ago
    Danny Razmjuice
    My ceilings are smoother than a baby’s bum thanks to Nick and his crew, highly recommend to anyone that has popcorn ceilings
    4 months ago
    christina obien
    Amazing job, smoothest ceilings. They left it spotless, I am so happy.
    3 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
