Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
CSG Electric Supply
Electricians in North York
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Trusted Electric Service
New project
  • Go Premium

    • CSG Electric is a team of licensed electricians dedicated to providing the highest standards of quality and safety across the Greater Toronto Area. The business strives on excellence in customer service, whether it’s residential, industrial or commercial. CSG Electric services includes house wiring, generator installation, fuse upgrade, knob and tube rewiring, electrical panel changes and upgrades, as well as safety inspections, troubleshooting and maintenance, among many others. You can also shop electronic products from the store.

    Service areas
    North York
    Address
    644 Petrolia Road
    M3J 2W3 North York
    Canada
    +1-6479970704 csgelectric.ca

    Reviews

    Sattar Erfanian Pour
    The lady is very nice and helpful
    6 months ago
    Васек Петров
    anything you need is in this store :) very helpful thank you
    10 months ago
    Steve Liu
    Really bad customer service. Im trying to ask the person a question but instead trying to understand what im asking, she tells me, "all I want is money". Thats the kind of service you get over the phone.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element