Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Basement Renovations Now
General Contractors in Concord
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Basement Renovations Now offering basement finishing services in the following areas in Ontario: Toronto, Vaughan, Oakville, Markham, Mississauga, Thornhill and Richmond Hill.  If you live in one of these areas and have a basement, give the professionals at Basement Renovations Now a call. You can schedule a no-obligation appointment to see how we can transform your basement into the living area of your dreams.  We guarantee a basement renovation project can be done in as little as three weeks.

    Services
    basement finishing services
    Service areas
    Concord
    Address
    60 Pippin Rd #34
    L4K 4M8 Concord
    Canada
    +1-6477971828 basementnow.ca
      Add SEO element