Delta Classic Homes
Paving in Thornhill
    • The team at Delta Classic Homes are expert interlocking professionals who guarantee 100% contentment of the completed project, which comes backed by a five-year warranty. Give the professionals at Delta Classic Homes a call today and see how your driveway, walkway or patio can be transformed into a true work of art with interlocking pavers and stone.

    Services
    Driveway Pavers
    Service areas
    Thornhill
    Address
    202 Brownridge Dr
    L4J 7G1 Thornhill
    Canada
    +1-6474932716 deltahomerenovations.com

    Reviews

    serhat yilmaz
    almost 2 years ago
    Christiane Ermel
    We had our interlocking brick driveway, patio & walkway completed in 2018. I chose this company because of the good reviews, now i'm leaving one. 6 months after the work was completed our driveway was partly removed to do some sewer repare on our street. We had Delta put the driveway back and the township paid. One year later that the stones moved and the seems got wider. The driveway looked bad for what we had paid. I wasn't sure what to do and called the owner of Delta Classic homes asking for tips on how to fix my driveway. He said we'll do that for you, it's part of the waranty. The installers from Delta came 2 months later and did an amazing job. They removed 3/4 of my driveway. Lined up the stones and added edges and spikes along the sides so that everything stays in place. I don't know what to say. Thank you! That was wonderful customer service. I'm proud of my driveway and am thankful for good companies. I highly recomend them. The price may seem a little high but you get what you pay for.
    over 1 year ago
