Skyscapes Outdoor Flooring
Flooring in Toronto
Reviews (18)
    • TORONTO'S TRUSTED SOURCE FOR YOUR URBAN BALCONY AND PATIO OUTDOOR FLOORING NEEDS

    Skyscapes is a revolutionary company dedicated to transforming average urban outdoor spaces into an extraordinary getaways with eco-friendly outdoor flooring tiles.

    What sets Skyscapes apart from the competition is our unique approach to superior customer service. We offer customers in the Greater Toronto Area a complimentary in-home consultation to see our products in the comfort of their own home. We bring a display trailer complete with product samples and a fully installed floor so you can see your outdoor flooring options before you commit. We also encourage customers to compare the cost of a full-service installation to purchasing the product and doing the installation themselves.


    Services
    • Condo decking sale & installation
    • Exotic wood deck maintenance
    • Porcelain Flooring
    Service areas
    Brampton and Toronto
    Address
    19 Kenview Blvd. Unit 54
    L6T 5G6 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6478922527 urbanbalconyflooring.com

    Reviews

    Tyler Muhammad
    I called them requesting a quote for my balcony. Customer service was friendly, however, their business model does not make sense… I wanted flooring for my small balcony (37 sq ft), to my surprise, I was turned down almost immediately. They said, “unfortunately we don’t do balconies that small”. I’ve never heard of a company turn away business like this before… It is sort of discrimination against small balcony owners. Very unprofessional. From this personal experience, I believe this company is just money hungry and only caters to clients who have larger balconies. I contacted another flooring company and they happily helped me. My gain and their loss I guess. Would not recommend this company.
    about 2 months ago
    Dan H
    Great experience working with the Skyscapes crew. From the initial consultation right through to the installation, the team is professional, reliable and hard working. Highly recommended as the final result was well worth the investment!
    3 months ago
    Monique Wijgerse
    I had tiles and pot lights installed at my two balconies. Great selection of colours and style. My balconies are subject to extremely strong winds at times so needed good quality work done while ensuring we followed condo rules. This company and its employees have the knowledge and experience to advise and provide solutions for any requirements. The guys who came for installation were professional, polite, cleaned up, protected the indoor floors with carpet, worked hard, were friendly and checked in regularly to ensure alignment of expectations. Highly recommend.
    4 months ago
