National Interiors
Flooring in Winnipeg
Reviews (9)
    National Interiors brings decades of experience to flooring, tile, window coverings & interior finishes. With our experience comes established and trusted relationships. Innovative product procurement balanced with quality and sustainability are of utmost importance to us. In fact, we are the market leader in sourcing innovative cost-saving flooring and hard surface products and technologies. We have adopted the same principles to window coverings and accessories, so let us work with you on your next project; be it a residence, large commercial project, hotel, meeting center, condominium project or retail space.

    Services
    • Flooring
    • Tile
    • Window Coverings
    • Feature Walls
    • Home Accessories
    • Paint
    Service areas
    Winnipeg
    Address
    971 Wall Street
    R3G 2V4 Winnipeg
    Canada
    +1-2047838559 www.nationalinteriors.ca

    Reviews

    Jen Kirkwood
    We got the best and fastest service we could have ever hoped for! Everyone was so welcoming and helpful when we were choosing flirting for our stairs. The job was done ahead of schedule and the results far exceeded our expectations. Not to mention, the price was reasonable too! I would recommend National Interiors to anyone!
    6 months ago
    Anthony Paletta
    Great team, awesome communication! Will use again!
    12 months ago
    Ruth B Z Thomson
    Such a great team! A pleasure to work with Lynn & Mike who helped us with our cottage update and installation support. Will definitely return for our next project!!
    11 months ago
