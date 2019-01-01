Modern Painting Solutions is a residential, commercial and industrial painting company servicing Toronto and the GTA. At Modern Painting Solutions, we take a hands-on approach to your specialized painting project. From initial consultation to project completion, we strive in providing our customers with first class service. Our customers’ experiences start from the moment they contact us until they are completely satisfied with the final result. Over the years, we have been fortunate to work with several customers across the city and look forward to working with you on your next panting project. We understand that each of our clients deserve the best quality. Our passion for the growth of our company depends on the satisfaction of our customers. As expert painters with an eye for personalized service, we assist and offer the best possible solution for your ideas. We take safety measures very seriously while on the job in all areas of our work, starting with the safety of our painters and especially the safety of our customer’s property.