Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Charlton &amp; Jenrick
Home Appliances in Telford
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Charlton & Jenrick manufacture a range of fires, including gas, electric fires and wood burning stoves. Our fires are supplied to hand picked showrooms across the UK and parts of Europe.

    Established in 1986, we have a focus on manufacturing fires to the very highest standard possible.

    Services
    • stove manufactuer
    • electric fire manufacturer
    • gas fire manufacturer
    Service areas
    Telford
    Address
    Unit D, Stafford Park 2,
    TF3 3AR Telford
    United Kingdom
    +44-7887483265 www.charltonandjenrick.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    More info can be found at www.charltonandjenrick.co.uk


    Reviews

    Jackie Bennett
    We are so pleased that a company care about their customers. Everyone we have been in contact with, especially Mark the engineer have been professional in all matters. Well done all of you.
    about 2 months ago
    Pauline Smith
    tThe customer service was outstanding.We have a 10 year old wall mounted electric fire with a curved front,coals, flames and a back light- envied by everyone. The hand remote was no longer working reliabley. The young man from customer services tracked down an alternative and it arrived in 2 days.Well done.
    4 months ago
    Grant Harbert
    I purchased a FP18i inset fire 10 years ago and have had excellent service from it. I have just replaced the full set of firebricks for the first time which was a simple task to do. I must say reading some of the comments I was reluctant to purchase the spares from them, however they are the manufactures so I thought they should be the right place to start. I have to say the customer service was first class from the technical sales lady to the 48 hour delivery in incredible packaging. I have no hesitation in recommending this company.
    6 months ago
    Show all 17 reviews
      Add SEO element