Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Surrey Landscaping Pro&#39;s
Landscape Designers in Surrey, BC
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Surrey Landscaping Pro's is a company that is ready to realize all of your landscaping needs. Our vast experience and years of presence as experts guarantees that we can provide professional landscaping services to help your garden thrive.

    Services
    • Landscaping Surrey BC
    • Landscape Construction in Surrey
    • Landscape Design & Plan
    • Landscape Maintenance
    • Landscaping service near me
    • Surrey Landscaping Services
    • Commercial Landscaping
    • Residential Landscaping
    • Lawn Maintenance Services
    • Hardscape Installations
    • Softscape Installations
    • Irrigation & Drainage
    • Landscape Lighting
    • Show all 13 services
    Service areas
    Surrey, BC
    Address
    10688 King George Blvd UNIT 451
    V3T 5B7 Surrey, BC
    Canada
    +1-6044094500 www.landscaperssurrey.ca

    Reviews

    Mykhail kaptur
    Many thanks to Steve and the team for the great job they have done for our front yard, it looks much better now with the new paver walkway, trees and shrubs. Guys did an exceptional job for us and we can recommend this company.
    over 2 years ago
    John Marshall
    Surrey Landscaping Pro’s were great to work with! They provided awesome cleanup for our messy back yard, installed some new plants and have brought back to live a bit tired lawn. Guys were responsive and professional. We were very pleased with the job they performed without crossing the budget and decided to set up a maintenance plan.
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element