At Pink Skips Manchester Ltd Skip Hire, we have been collecting and disposing waste for over 25 years. We are a fully licensed and environmentally responsible waste management company based in the heart of Manchester. Hiring a skip with us is hassle free with competitive prices. With our great service and team that runs our own waste disposal facility in Manchester.
- Services
- Waste Management
- Service areas
- Pink Skips and Levenshulme
- Address
-
Unit 9, Printworks Lane
193 Levenshulme
United Kingdom
+44-1612244222 pinkskipsmanchester.co.uk