FULL SERVICE FLOORING COMPANY

FINE WEST:registered: Flooring Company is a Vancouver-based Owner-Operated floor covering corporation which has been serving Greater Vancouver residents since 1999.

We started as a one-man flooring contractor and grew into a full service flooring company which provides great floor installation services and supplies homeowners, builders, real estate management companies, industrial and commercial office spaces with most efficient and up-to-date flooring products.

We work with some of the best flooring brands which have been known for decades, as well as with smaller suppliers which over the years have built a solid positive reputation for their high flooring standards and outstanding warranty terms.

At FINE WEST:registered:, we all share the same values for quality craftsmanship, happy and satisfied customers, continuous education and improvement. Along with our manufacturers warranty on all our flooring materials, we offer a labour warranty on floor installations to all our customers. We Install and we Care!