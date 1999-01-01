Your browser is out-of-date.

FINE WEST® FLOORING COMPANY
Flooring in Port Coquitlam
Reviews (5)
    FULL SERVICE FLOORING COMPANY

    FINE WEST:registered: Flooring Company is a Vancouver-based Owner-Operated floor covering corporation which has been serving Greater Vancouver residents since 1999.

    We started as a one-man flooring contractor and grew into a full service flooring company which provides great floor installation services and supplies homeowners, builders, real estate management companies, industrial and commercial office spaces with most efficient and up-to-date flooring products.

    We work with some of the best flooring brands which have been known for decades, as well as with smaller suppliers which over the years have built a solid positive reputation for their high flooring standards and outstanding warranty terms.

    At FINE WEST:registered:, we all share the same values for quality craftsmanship, happy and satisfied customers, continuous education and improvement. Along with our manufacturers warranty on all our flooring materials, we offer a labour warranty on floor installations to all our customers. We Install and we Care!

    Services
    flooring, flooring vancouver, and hardwood floors
    Service areas
    Port Coquitlam
    Address
    4130 – 580 Seaborne Ave
    V3B 0M3 Port Coquitlam
    Canada
    +1-6047578807 finewestflooring.ca

    Reviews

    Erica Weigman
    Amazing Quality of work . I really had a good experience with fine west flooring. The workers are very professional and know what they are doing .
    over 2 years ago
    Tomson Just
    Great website! How can a quote from you? I called you a couple of times and no reply
    over 2 years ago
    Marie Stone
    " I was 5 months pregnant. I called Fine West Flooing and made an appointment. I did not even have to travel anywhere. This really impressed me. They brought the samples, measured everything and after 2 weeks I had my new floor, nice and clean. They are real professional and very friendly and they're price was affordable comparing the other companies.
    over 2 years ago
