I just had a fixed cover installed. Everything perfect
Starting with Jesus, the commercial, always pending
advising me on the type of cover to choose. And finishing
by the installers (Tito and Guillermo), who left everything
Perfect. Thank you very much.
Gente seria, formal y muy profesional!
Gran calidad de trabajo. Precio razonable. Muy recomendable 👍
I am delighted with the cover. Great quality and good treatment. The cover created to measure is one of the best things you can put on the pool. This summer we will take advantage of it much more thanks to her. Both commercial and assembly part is a total 10!