Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pipor: cubiertas para piscinas
Pools & Spas in Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (22)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    Services
    cubiertas para piscinas y terrazas
    Service areas
    Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
    Address
    María Ángeles de la Gándara 29
    15890 – Polígono de Boisaca Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Spain
    Spain
    +34-666555444 pipor.com

    Reviews

    Rivelino Lopez
    I just had a fixed cover installed. Everything perfect Starting with Jesus, the commercial, always pending advising me on the type of cover to choose. And finishing by the installers (Tito and Guillermo), who left everything Perfect. Thank you very much.
    3 months ago
    LI ZHANG
    Gente seria, formal y muy profesional! Gran calidad de trabajo. Precio razonable. Muy recomendable 👍
    3 months ago
    J Manuel Pereira
    I am delighted with the cover. Great quality and good treatment. The cover created to measure is one of the best things you can put on the pool. This summer we will take advantage of it much more thanks to her. Both commercial and assembly part is a total 10!
    3 months ago
    Show all 22 reviews
      Add SEO element