If you need someone to clean your windows to a very high standard, Shiny Windows is ready to help. Our cleaning services cover a wide range of tasks to free up your time so you can concentrate on the important things in life. We offer competitive rates for all types of cleaning, including:Weekly, Monthly, Bi-monthly, or one off Window Cleaning High reach (up to 45ft) cleaning without dangerous ladder sPressure Washing, Fascia, Gutter, Sofit Cleaning Residential and Commercial Velux Window Cleaning 4rd Storey Window Cleaning Internal Window Cleaning Ladder less pure water fed pole Window Cleaning We use the Water Fed Pole Cleaning System as its safer than using ladders and gives better cleaning results. We pride ourselves on being honest and reliable and even for going the extra mile for our loyal customers. We also specialise in conservatory roof cleaning, even if its covered in green algae, we can return it to look like nearly new! Recent Health and Safety Regulations now require all window cleaners to avoid working at any height wherever reasonably practicable. Also the law dictates that the property owner could be liable for any injury that occurs on their property,taking away ladders minimises that chance.

We provide Window cleaning services in Nottingham including the following neighbourhood areas: Nottingham city centre, Colwick Park, Sneinton, The Meadows, West Bridgford, Carlton, Sneinton, St Ann’s, Mapperley,Gedling Village, Netherfield, Colwick, Sherwood, Arnold, Bestwood, Carrington, Top Valley,Bestwood Village, Bulwell, Old Basford,New Basford, Hyson Green, Radford, Lenton, Aspley, Wollaton, Whitemoor, Bilborough, Strelley, Beeston, Stapleford, Chilwell, Trowell, Bramcote, Long Eaton, Sawley, Sandiacre, Clifton, Ruddington, Gotham, Kingston on Soar, Cotgrave, Radcliffe on Trent, Keyworth, Edwalton,Bingham, Whatton, Bottessford, Aslockton, Calverton, Lowdham, Burton Joyce, Gunthorpe, Hucknall, Ravenshead, Newstead, Kimberley, Eastwood, Nuthall, Langley Mill, Pinxton

If you are in need of window cleaning services, you don't need to look any further as Shiny Windows proudly lead the way.




















