AtHouse is a premier real estate brokerage agency in Greater Toronto Area. It serves a vast array of clients in Ontario and surrounding and has specialized knowledge in all aspects of real estate, either buying, selling, renting of private residential properties or commercial properties. Homes, condos and commercial real estate are all available in the listings at AtHouse, and the agents work closely with each client on all facets of either buying or selling, from locating a property to assisting with all other activities.