iNet Media is not a traditional digital media agency. We don’t sell phone directories, magazines, newspapers nor do we conform to the status quo of most agencies by providing expensive ineffective solutions. We also do not outsource our work or hire large expensive, unnecessary teams.

Services Digital marketing services Service areas Calgary, AB, and Canada Address 5 – 3700 78 Avenue SE Calgary, AB. T2C 2L8

228 Calgary, AB, Canada

Canada

+1-4034544476 inet-media.ca