Eh! Maids House Cleaning Service Barrie
Building cleaning in Barrie, ON, Canada
    • At Eh! Maids, we are committed to making your home as clean as it can be. With our unmatched customer service, high-quality house cleaning service and easy booking system, you can have the confidence to know that Eh! Maids are always there when you need us most. We are committed to building a relationship with all our clients, and we work hard to treat you like family. You have the freedom to book a maid service whenever it works best for you, with many service options to fit your needs. We want to make sure that your satisfaction is our guarantee, and we believe that we will leave you happy after every house cleaning service.

    Service areas
    Barrie, ON, Canada
    Address
    50 Downing Crescent
    L4N8V6 Barrie, ON, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6476896110 ehmaids.ca/Barrie/house-cleaning-Barrie
