With our responsible, hard-working, skilled landscapers, JHC services the Greater Toronto Area including North York, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Aurora, Newmarket and the surrounding areas.

Our experienced gardeners will provide sod installation, weekly maintenance including grass cutting, shrub trimming, turning and weeding flower beds. We also offer solutions for lawns that are damaged. In the winter, we are available 24/7 to provide you with snow plowing services (Richmond hill & Vaughan only) to make sure your driveway is kept clear of snow.

JHC’s professional, insured and fully uniformed staff provides weekly lawn-cutting and garden care. JHC landscaping offers our clients: Fertilizing, clean-ups for fall and spring, landscaping design, tree and shrub pruning & trimming, topsoil, mulch & stone delivery and application.