Our inspectors will help you navigate the documents and learn what they mean and how they can affect the purchase you are hoping to make. Fail to read and understand them, at your peril!

Part of those documents should be a Depreciation Report. This intimidating title refers to a document that stratas are required to have and simply put, it is an analysis of the building(s) and what can be expected to require maintenance and expenditure in the foreseeable future.