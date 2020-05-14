instaMek Burnaby gets rid of the hassle and inconvenience of taking your vehicle to a regular auto repair shop in Burnaby by sending the mechanic to you instead. You’d be surprised at all the work we can do and all our work is backed by a gold standard 12 month warranty.

We can do over 500 vehicle repair and inspection services in Burnaby including:Engine Oil & Filter ChangeTire SwapsBrakes repair and replacementUsed Car InspectionsElectrical, computer and no start diagnostics Alternator, Starters & Much More