Instant Car Repair Burnaby
Doors in Burnaby, BC, Canada
    instaMek Burnaby gets rid of the hassle and inconvenience of taking your vehicle to a regular auto repair shop in Burnaby by sending the mechanic to you instead. You’d be surprised at all the work we can do and all our work is backed by a gold standard 12 month warranty.

    We can do over 500 vehicle repair and inspection services in Burnaby including:Engine Oil & Filter ChangeTire SwapsBrakes repair and replacementUsed Car InspectionsElectrical, computer and no start diagnostics Alternator, Starters & Much More

    Service areas
    Burnaby, BC, Canada
    Address
    7835 14th Ave, Unit 404
    V3N 2B1 Burnaby, BC, Canada
    Canada
    +1-6042560834 instantcarrepairburnaby.ca
