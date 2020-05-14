Your browser is out-of-date.

Instant Car Repair Calgary
Doors in Calgary, AB, Canada
Projects

    InstaMek Calgary gets rid of the hassle and inconvenience of taking your vehicle to a regular auto repair shop in Calgary by sending the mechanic to you instead. You’d be surprised at all the work we can do and all our work is backed by a gold standard 12 month warranty.

    We can do over 500 vehicle repair and inspection services in Calgary including:Engine Oil & Filter ChangeTire SwapsBrakes repair and replacementUsed Car InspectionsElectrical, computer and no start diagnostics Alternator, Starters & Much More


    Service areas
    Calgary, AB, Canada
    Address
    42 Hidden Crescent NW, Unit 101
    T3A 5L3 Calgary, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-5873184024 instantcarrepaircalgary.ca
