Conte Jaswal focuses solely on helping people with serious orthopedic, brain or spinal cord injuries.
We are compassionate personal injury lawyers in Whitby & Oshawa who seek to understand your situation prior to the accident and the impact it has had on you and your family.
We provide personalized and excellent legal representation.
Our compassion allows us to do our very best for our clients.
- Services
- Personal injury law and Brain injury law
- Service areas
- Whitby, ON, and Canada
- Address
-
711 Brock St S
Owner Whitby, ON, Canada
Canada
+1-8776140008 contelawyers.ca